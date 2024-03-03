Assam’s first transgender judge arrested for suicide abetment of 20-year-old man

Assam’s first transgender judge, Swati Bidhan Baruah (32) has been arrested for alleged abetment to suicide, following the mysterious death of a youth, who was arrested last year for allegedly raping her. The family members of the decased said that he used to work at the judge’s official residence as a contractual worker and they developed an intimate relationship during that time. (Representative Image)

The 20-year-old, identified as Mansur Alam, was found hanging in his house at Guwahati’s Pandu area on Friday morning and later his family members alleged that he took this step due to the mental torture by Barua.

The family members lodged a complaint at Guwahati’s Jalukbari Police Station on Friday and police arrested her after registering a case, officials said.

Manusr’s family members said that he used to work at Swati’s official residence as a contractual worker and they developed an intimate relationship during that time. They said that Swati asked Mansur to marry her and she started threatening him when he refused.

Police revealed that on May 29, last year, Swati had filed a complaint against Mansur for allegedly raping her. A case was registered against Mansur under 376(2) (f)/420, 386, 325, 450, 354 D, 506, 509, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 67 IT Act 2000, section 18 (d) of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Mansur’s family members said that he was arrested based on these charges and later a local court granted him bail but Swati kept putting pressure on him.

“He was afraid of her threats because she holds a strong judicial position. Mansur requested her several times to stop this. He could not handle this pressure and finally killed himself. This is not a suicide but a murder,” a family member said on Friday.

The dead body of Mansur was recovered by a team of police from the Jalukbari Police Station and it was sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem. Police said that they are investigating the matter further.

Swati, an LGBTQ+ activist, was an advocate for the rights of transgender community. In 2012, she approached the Bombay high court opposing the family over gender change, which gave her limelight. In 2018, she was appointed as a judge in Lok Adalat. She was supposed to take part in an upcoming Lok Adalat session in Guwahati along with 19 other judges.