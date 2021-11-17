Assembly polls 2022: Trinetra App to help cops identify trouble makers

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, police is uploading fresh details of criminals on the “Trinetra App” -an artificial intelligence-powered face recognition app of UP police. Till now details of 9500 criminals have been uploaded, said officials.

The step will be helpful in tightening the noose around trouble makers before the upcoming elections, they said.

On the instructions of election commission, police have started identification of persons who may create trouble during polls, may disrupt polling process or may cause disturbance and harm peace. SHOs and Inspectors are preparing list of such persons under jurisdictions while details of them is being saved through Trinetra App. In this procedure, the details of criminals which includes his name, address, photographs, modus operandi etc is being uploaded.

Now, it will not be easy for criminals to change territory or shift to another place with a new identity for committing crimes. Through Trinetra App, it will be easy for cops to recognise and identify criminals even in another city and arrest them even if he has changed his name.

It is often seen that criminals change their location and move to other places for committing crimes. Some move to rural areas while some come to city to avoid being traced and nabbed. They use forge identification documents to dodge police as cops find no record on their new identities. However, now with the help of Trinetra App, police will trace the real identity of criminals and will take action against them ahead polls. All details of a criminal will be available as soon as his photograph is uploaded in the Trinetra App.

SSP Sarvashreshtha Tripathi said besides old criminals, details of new ones are also being uploaded in Trinetra App which will prove to be helpful in taking action against trouble makers’ ahead polls.