Assi river shrinks to a drain, 80% encroached from source to Ghat

Over 80% of both sides of the Assi River, from its origin to its confluence with the Ganga, are encroached upon—from its place of origin in Kandwa Lake to its confluence in the Ganga at the Assi Ghat area of Varanasi—revealed a survey conducted by a team led by Bhumi Sanrakshan Adhikari (Land conservation officer).

Assi is an important tributary of the River Ganga. It flows through Karaundi, Chitaipur, Saket Nagar and Naria, and meets the Ganga near the Assi Ghat area.

Land conservation officer, Varanasi, Ashok Yadav, conducted the survey at the place of origin of the Assi River in Kandwa, and its stretches in Chitaipur, Naria, Saket Nagar, Karaundi, Sundarpur and its confluence with the River Ganga in the Assi Ghat area.

“There is encroachment upon the maximum part of either side of the Assi River. First of all, we visited Kandwa and surveyed localities—Chitaipur, Karaundi, Naria, Saket Nagar—through which the Assi River used to flow. Maximum parts of either side are encroached upon,” said Yadav.

“The river looks like a drain in the Assi Ghat area where it meets the Ganga in the vicinity of the Assi Ghat area,” added Yadav. Many stretches of the river have almost disappeared owing to encroachment. A detailed report on the present condition of the Assi River has been prepared based on the findings of the survey, he further added.

Yadav will submit the report to district magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Friday, suggesting ways to restore the natural flow of the Assi River.

Yadav will also submit a report comprising suggestions to conserve the River Varuna, which is struggling to maintain its flow.

Environment activist Rajesh Kushwaha said Varuna and Assi are important rivers. Encroachment has turned the Assi River into a drain, and the Varuna is also struggling to maintain its flow. Several MLDs of untreated sewage fall into it. Serious efforts are required to restore the natural shape of the Assi and protect the River Varuna from encroachment so that it doesn’t meet the fate of the Assi River.

Rajkumar Das and Keshav Singh, residents of Kashi, also expressed concern over the plight of the two rivers. “Encroachment should be removed to restore the Assi River, and locals should cooperate with the administration in its efforts to revive Assi,” said Keshav.

On May 22, district magistrate (DM) Satyendra Kumar directed the land conservation officer to provide a technical report after surveying the affected areas of the Assi River. The officer and his team assured that the technical survey would be carried out and a report with suggestions for restoring the natural flow of the Assi and Varuna would be submitted soon.

The DM also instructed officials to focus on the renovation and revival of other natural drains, preservation of water bodies, and enhancement of groundwater storage. These directions were issued during a review meeting on the progress of the Prime Minister Agricultural Irrigation Scheme WDC-2.0, a key initiative under the Government of India.