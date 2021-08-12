Asst manager hacked to death over alleged affair with employee’s wife

PUNE: An assistant manager at a company in Chakan was hacked to death on Tuesday afternoon by a man who suspected his wife to be in an extra-marital affair with the now-deceased man. The assailant was nabbed within four hours of the attack, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The deceased man was identified as Amol Gajanan Rane (38), a resident of Alandi Devachi in Khed, while the man’s wife, who has sustained grievous injuries, was identified as Sunit Pawar (30).

The arrested man was identified as Rameshwar Vaman Pawar (35) a resident of the same area.

“The husband and wife worked on contract basis in the company for the past 4-5 years. The manager was permanent there. He had seen them talking and other people had heard rumours about an affair between his wife and the manager. The three had had verbal spats in the past. However, this time when he saw them, he attacked them with an intention of killing them and fled the spot,” said assistant inspector Vikram Gaikwad of Chakan police station, who is investigating the case.

The man attacked the two around 2:40pm on Tuesday on a factory floor of Bhavan Industries in Nanekarwadi, Chakan. He hit Rane in the head with a metal rod and then charged towards his wife and hit her in the head with a metal stool on her head, face, back, arms, and legs, according to the complaint in the matter.

“He was found in Kharabwadi and arrested. He is in police custody now. The woman is doing better now,” said API Gaikwad.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Ganesh Madanlal Golecha (33) a resident of Sriram nagar in Chakan, Khed and an employee of the company.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station.