Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi
Astronaut’s family meets CM Yogi: Joy multiplies for Shubhanshu’s kin as spacecraft docks at ISS

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow:
Jun 27, 2025 05:04 AM IST

Shubhanshu’s mother Asha Shukla and father Shambhu Dayal Shukla had tears of joy again when they saw their son’s spacecraft dock at the International Space Station.

A day after the Axiom-4 Mission piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was launched, his family continued to revel in the moment of pride and joy in the city.

CM Yogi Adityanath meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s parents at his 5 Kalidas official residence in Lucknow, on Thursday (HT)
CM Yogi Adityanath meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's parents at his 5 Kalidas official residence in Lucknow, on Thursday

“We were overwhelmed and ecstatic to watch the docking of Shubhanshu’s spacecraft at the International Space Station (ISS). It was a moment of pride for the family and the feeling is beyond explanation,” said Mishra who also mentioned their meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

She said the chief minister was proud of Shubhanshu’s achievement.

“CM Yogi told us that Shubhanshu’s contribution to space science will help India with several missions in the future. He termed Shubhanshu as a pride of the nation who would inspire the young generations. He also honoured us. Meeting the chief minister was far from our imagination. It could not have been possible without my brother’s hard work,” Mishra said.

Asha could be seen constantly praying. “I am proud of my son. Hats off to him that his hard work has paid off today. We have been receiving wishes from several people since yesterday. I feel a flood of emotions and am short of words at the same time,” she said.

