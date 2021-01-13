At UP Gate, protesting farmers burn copies of farm laws on Lohri

Ghaziabad: Farmers protesting at the UP Gate on Wednesday burnt the copies of the Centre’s three new farm laws on the occasion of ‘Lohri’ which they celebrated at the protest site. The farmers alleged that the government is not ready to listen to them.

The harvest festival of Lohri was celebrated on Wednesday across north Indian states, including Punjab and Haryana, and bonfires were lit during celebrations.

Thousands of farmers from UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab are camping at the UP Gate border since November 28 and also blocking the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway since December 3.

“We have no option left but to show our resentment by burning the copies of the three farm laws. The government should consider the demands raised by the farmers. Now, our core committee will decide the future course of action,” said Rajbir Singh, state vice-president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, a farmer leader from Uttarakhand and member of the UP Gate protest site committee, said, “Thousands of farmers celebrated the festival at the UP Gate away from homes and burnt the copies of the three laws since the government is not listening to our demands.”

Meanwhile, the committee on Wednesday decided that they will install Wi-fi systems due to poor network coverage in the area and will also install new CCTV cameras as the site besides providing more walkie-talkie handsets to their volunteers.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and directed the formation of a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock between farmers and the government.

The farmers at the UP Gate after the directions from the court said that they would continue their protest till the three farm laws get repealed and also said that they would carry out their proposed ‘tractor march’ to Delhi on the Republic Day.