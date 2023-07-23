Atiq-Ashraf murders: Judicial panel examines documents, quizzes cops, witnesses

The five-member judicial commission set up to probe the double murder of gangster-politician brothers Atiq Ahmad and Khalid Azeem (Ashraf) visited Prayagraj on Sunday. During their three-day visit, the members will examine the documents concerning the case and provided by police and verify the statement of witnesses and others who were in or near the Colvin Hospital where the brothers were gunned down on April 15 night. Gangster-politician brothers Atiq Ahmad and Khalid Azeem (Ashraf) (HT FILE)

Police officials said the commission members on Sunday cross-examined the affidavits and statements of witnesses to check for any contradictions.

It is expected that the team may also question some cops and witnesses regarding the case.

Besides policemen on duty, the commission also recorded statements of doctors, medical staff, media persons, locals, traders and others. Besides questioning them, they were also asked to submit affidavits before the commission.

The commission includes former Allahabad high court chief justice Dilip Baba Sahab Bhosle, former chief justice of the Jharkhand high court Virendra Singh, justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, IPS officer Subesh Kumar Singh and former district judge Brajesh Kumar Soni.

