Attack and robbery at liquor store: 5 of 9 booked under MCOCA arrested

PUNE: Five of the nine people booked under the stringent Maharashtra control of Organised crime act (MCOCA) for assaulting and looting local businessmen in Sahakarnagar area of Pune, have been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday.

MCOCA was invoked in a case registered at Sahakar nagar police station, involving assault and robbery at a liquor store.

The five arrested men have been identified as Gaurav alias Lalya Suhas Phadnis (30), a resident of Parvati Darshan; Akshay Kailas Garud (20), and Sachin alias Gharya Pandurang Sondkar (31), both residents of Upper Indiranagar; and Mahadev Suresh Nandure (20), and Chirag Sanjay Deshmukh, both residents of Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Katraj. The police are on the lookout for four others.

On March 3 at around 10:10pm, under the leadership of Gade, six men burst into a liquor store at Aranyeshwar corner along Satara road, where a 42-year-old manager was working with one staff member, according to the police.

They assaulted the manager with a metal object and a blade, holding him at gunpoint, while they fled with ₹57,000 in cash.

A case was registered at Sahakarnagar police station.

On March 4, a similar incident was reported by a 50-year-old newspaper vendor, who was attacked at his shop in Dhankawadi. He was robbed of ₹90,300.

The police have accused the same gang in both the cases and found them to have collectively committed a total of nine crimes in Pune. These men collectively have a record of over 66 past cases against them, including, murder, robbery, attempted murder, theft, and assault, according to the police.