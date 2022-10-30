AU cuts UG syllabus by 20% to regularise session

Undergraduate students of Allahabad University (AU) will have to study just 80% of the prescribed syllabus in the new academic session 2022-23. The session has also been affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and therefore, the curriculum of the undergraduate courses has been reduced by 20%, the central university officials said.

In order to bring the session back on track, 20% course has been cut in graduation in the academic session 2022-23.

AU PRO, prof Jaya Kapoor said, “To ensure that the session is not affected, the syllabus will be taught with 20% reduction. In the examination, students will have to answer four questions in two hours”.

On the basis of this decision, the university will also conduct its examinations. The exams will be of two hours duration and there will be four questions that will have to be answered, they added.

The undergraduate first year examinations in the university were held between August and September this year, while the results of BCom first year have been released. At the same time, the results of BSc and BA are ready to be released soon.

Undergraduate third year classes for session 2022-23 have already started from July 7 and their annual examination is proposed from February 2, 2023. At the same time, the second-year examinations of 2021-22 session are proposed from April 9. For the first time, students for undergraduate courses for session 2022-23 have been admitted under the common entrance test held for central universities.

For the first year, it is expected that admission will start from November 2022 and after this the classes would begin.

Likewise, the first year PG classes at the department of Philosophy would also start on the campus from November 3. For this a notice has been issued by the head of the department prof HS Upadhyay. As per the notice, the classes of candidates who have taken admission in the academic session 2022-23 will start from November 3.

At the same time, the process of admission in postgraduate courses for the new session at AU Allahabad University is in the final stages. While the new cut-off for many PG subjects has been released, the subject wise cut-off has been issued for PG admission in Iswar Saran Degree College and Allahabad Degree College too. Students can take admission in the university from August 29 to 31.