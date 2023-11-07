AU executive council meeting - 27 vacant posts get filled: Three depts get new teachers

Candidates vying for teaching positions in three departments of the Allahabad University (AU) had been interviewed recently by an expert committee. The AU campus on Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The fate of these candidates was sealed in envelopes, in the form of the panel’s recommendations, which was revealed when these were opened during the executive council meeting of AU on Monday.

Following the exercise, three departments of the central university got 27 new teachers.

Besides, the appointment of a regular examination controller and appointment of 30 lab assistants was also approved during the meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava.

AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor said that acting controller of examinations AK Kanojia has now been regularised on the post. The executive council also approved the appointment of 10 new teachers in the department of modern and medieval history and 15 in the law department. At the same time, two teachers have been appointed on contract in the department of family and community science. Appointment of 30 lab assistants too was approved by the committee, she added.

Also, a proposal was unanimously passed by the executive council for the vice-chancellor to approve confirmation of newly appointed teachers whose probation period was now ending. This is to be done by the V-C based on the recommendations of the dean and heads of the departments concerned. The move is to be then reported to the executive council. Along with this, the minutes of the recent meetings of academic council and finance committee were also approved.

Following the appointment of the new teachers, the department of modern and medieval history has got 10 assistant professors while six vacant posts, including two of associate professors and four assistant professors, remained vacant owing to none of the candidates being found suitable.

Likewise, the department of law got one professor, two associate professors and 11 assistant professors even as one post of associate professor remained vacant owing to no candidate being found suitable.

Two assistant professors on a contractual basis have also been appointed for the Early Child Care Centre set up under AU’s department of family and community sciences.

