 AU gets dedicated centre to study climate change
AU gets dedicated centre to study climate change

AU gets dedicated centre to study climate change

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 29, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Allahabad University's Varahamihira Centre of Excellence in Climate Change is now operational, focusing on Indian monsoon variability and climate change impacts.

Advanced research in Indian monsoon variability and predictability in a changing climate will now be possible at the Allahabad University (AU), courtesy Varahamihira Centre of Excellence in Climate Change, a dedicated facility which has now become functional on the campus.

AU campus. (File photo)
AU campus. (File photo)

The effect of climate change on different sectors of the society will also be studied by research scientists at the central varsity.

The centre has been established with the support of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India for which the DST had sanctioned an amount of 5.77 crore for a period of five years.

The centre was formally inaugurated at a function held at K Banerjee Centre of Atmospheric and Ocean Studies of Allahabad University (AU), recently.

Speaking at the event, chief guest Akhilesh Gupta, DST secretary said that the centre is the second one of its kind in the country.

Other than AU and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), rest of the 14 centres are in IITs only, he said, emphasising on the need of writing good project proposals and carrying out research work for getting grants from funding agencies.

Gupta stressed on the need for enhancement in research funding in central and state universities.

He said that the provision of the same has been made in the newly passed Anusandhan National Research Fund (ANRF) bill.

Padma Shri professor Jagadish Shukla, distinguished university professor, George Mason University (GMU), USA was the guest of honour on the occasion. Prof Shukla expressed his happiness on the establishment of the centre at AU.

In his address, he spoke at length on various challenges related to Indian monsoon predictability and climate change, stressing on the need of hand-holding among neighbouring institutions not only at the level of teachers, but also at student level.

He suggested that regular interaction between research scholars and neighbouring institutions will be valuable for capacity building. The programme was presided over by dean (faculty of science) Prof Bechan Sharma.

Principal investigator (PI) of the centre Prof Suneet Dwivedi extended warm welcome to all guests, thanking them for their help in the establishment of the centre.

Those present at the event included Prof JN Tripathi, Prof Bhoomika Kar, Prof Vivek Tiwari, Vivek Kumar Pandey, Prof Sanjoy Saxena, Prof Madhurendra Kumar, Prof Anupam Pandey, Prof AR Siddiqui, Prof Ravindra Dhar and other faculty members from various departments of the university.

Story Saved
