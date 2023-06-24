AU SCIENTISTS’ DISCOVERY: 1.4k million years old evidence of >5 magnitude earthquakes found in Chitrakoot

PRAYAGRAJ In a major breakthrough, researchers of Allahabad University’s (AU) department of Earth and Planetary Sciences have discovered the first evidence of paleo-earthquakes that rocked the Chitrakoot-Satna boundary region of Uttar Pradesh about 1,400 million years ago. Hanumandhara Hill, located in Chitrakoot area, seen from a distance. (HT Photo)

A variety of soft-sediment deformed structures (SSDS) have been found on the Hanumandhara Hill (rocks of Vindhya Supergroup), located about 3.5 km from Chitrakoot Dham by the team led by Jayanta Kumar Pati and Shyma Prasad Mukherjee Fellow Anuj Kumar Singh.

The SSDS reflect the underground changes of that time and is proof that the region experienced earthquakes of magnitude of over 5 on the Richter scale, say scientists. Their discovery and conclusions are now all set to be published in the upcoming issue (July 2023) of the prestigious international Elsevier Journal -- Journal of Paleogeography -- and whose pre-print has already become available online on the journal’s website.

“The formation of these SSDS is essentially related to a combination of processes, including gravitational instability, liquefaction, and fluidisation generated by seismic shaking. Our extensive investigation during the present study over types of deformation structures and their complexity, geodynamic distribution, geological structure of Vindhyan joint confirm that the magnitude of these earthquakes would have been more than 5 on the Richter scale,” said Prof Pati, an eminent geologist who among other areas has been working on different geo-scientific aspects and areas of Bundelkhand since 1992.

Significantly, this part of central India has been considered safe from earthquake till now. However, this research has emphasised on studying underground changes in a new way. Now, like Jabalpur, it should not be assumed that strong seismic tremors cannot occur in this part of central India. Like the collision zone of the Himalayas, these tracts of central India can also be affected by intense seismic activity as evidence shows, he added.

Singh said that for a long time, the Central Indian region has been considered stable from the seismic point of view. “However, various types of deformed structures (eg SSDS) and their structural features in the ancient Vindhyan Basin reveal the frequent incidences of seismicity. Small earthquakes have occurred in this area in the recent past, indicating that there are a few such faults within the ground in this area, which could be the cause of a major earthquake in the future,” he shared.

The scientists say that this study also suggests active tectonics/seismic activities during the continuous evolution of the Vindhyan Basin, contrary to the earlier propositions. The occurrence of earthquakes helps scientists to understand the internal structure of the earth, although when the intensity is high, they may cause a huge loss of life and property. The researchers said that though we cannot prevent earthquakes, their hazardous effect can be controlled/minimised by carefully following the guidelines of the government, especially the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON