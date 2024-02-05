AU to conduct academic audit ahead of NAAC team visit

Allahabad University (AU) will conduct an academic audit between February 5 and 15 in view of the upcoming visit of NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) team. AU campus (HT File Pic)

Vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava has formed a seven-member team that will visit all the departments and evaluate the quality of education. Chairman of the team Prof Sushil Kumar Sharma said the audit report plays an important role in assessing and improving the quality of education in any institution.

“Correct reporting ensures that academic programmes meet established standards and are consistent with the mission and goals of the institution. This academic audit report is an essential component for obtaining good accreditation from NAAC,” he said.

Prof Sharma further said the audit process is not only about identifying deficiencies but also about recognising areas where improvement is needed.

Team member and coordinator of NAAC Prof Manoj Kumar said educational audit provides a roadmap for improvement and supporting strategic decision making. The team will visit seven departments every day for audit. Wherever shortcomings are found in the departments, efforts will be made to improve them, he said.

NAAC coordinator Prof Madhavendra Kumar said departments will be evaluated on seven subjects. During this period, the main topics of curriculum, educational activity, research, infrastructure, and innovation will be discussed.

Apart from the chairman of the audit team, coordinator of internal quality assurance cell Prof Madhurendra Kumar, Prof Bechan Sharma and NAAC coordinator Prof Manoj Kumar are members of the team. Along with this, two departmental teachers have also been included in the team and one teacher in the team will also be from outside the university.