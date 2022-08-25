AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages

In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University (AU) to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course.

Under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU. Under this initiative, this foundation course will also be started for students who do not know Urdu and students of other languages who wish to study it will also be able to enroll for these foundation courses, informed AU officials.

A curriculum is being prepared by the department of Urdu under the provisions of the new NEP-2020. The same would be placed in the meeting of the Board of Studies (BOS) in the coming days for the approval of the new course. The proposal for approval / amendment will then be placed before the Academic Council (AC) of AU. Once approved, it would be placed before the top-most decision taking body of the central varsity— Executive Council and after its approval, the same would duly become available for the students, the officials explained.

Head of Department of Urdu Prof Shabnam Hameed Ansari informed that the foundation course would be part of the first semester of the four-year BA (Urdu) course. Students enrolling in BA (Urdu) would learn the basics of the Urdu language and then go on to study further in following semesters. This foundation course would also be open for other language students who can learn the basics of Urdu and then proceed to study their own language course for which they have originally enrolled, she explained.

Modern Nazm and Naser (poetry and prose) will be taught in the third year (fifth and sixth semesters) of this new four-year BA (Urdu) course.

Prof Hameed said that in the fourth year ie seventh and eighth semester, computer, research methodology, script writing, speech anchoring, speech skill, stage acting, etc will also be taught. She added that earlier history of journalism was taught to the students, but now journalism will be taught instead.

Apart from this, in an important development on Allahabad University (AU) campus, Meghnad Saha Space Research Center was inaugurated by the vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava at the science faculty of AU, on Tuesday.

From now, modern research related to space studies would be carried out at this centre. She also inaugurated the lab of the Center for Material Sciences. The vice-chancellor inaugurated six classrooms at MN Saha Complex.

These classrooms can be used by students and teachers of physics, chemistry, zoology and biotechnology departments, informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

The VC also unveiled the smart screen at Vivekananda block premises of the varsity. On this the fortnightly magazine of the university can be seen from now on, she added.

The VC also held a meeting with all the heads of departments on Tuesday. According to AU’s PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor, all the newly appointed teachers of the faculty of science, who are not working on any project at present and propose a project, will be given an amount of up to ₹5 lakh as seed grant for their proposed project. In the meeting, all the teachers have been asked to motivate students in their classes to fill the feedback forms on teachers available on the official website of AU.