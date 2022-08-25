AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages
Head of Department of Urdu Prof Shabnam Hameed Ansari informed that the foundation course would be part of the first semester of the four-year BA (Urdu) course
In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University (AU) to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course.
Under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU. Under this initiative, this foundation course will also be started for students who do not know Urdu and students of other languages who wish to study it will also be able to enroll for these foundation courses, informed AU officials.
A curriculum is being prepared by the department of Urdu under the provisions of the new NEP-2020. The same would be placed in the meeting of the Board of Studies (BOS) in the coming days for the approval of the new course. The proposal for approval / amendment will then be placed before the Academic Council (AC) of AU. Once approved, it would be placed before the top-most decision taking body of the central varsity— Executive Council and after its approval, the same would duly become available for the students, the officials explained.
Head of Department of Urdu Prof Shabnam Hameed Ansari informed that the foundation course would be part of the first semester of the four-year BA (Urdu) course. Students enrolling in BA (Urdu) would learn the basics of the Urdu language and then go on to study further in following semesters. This foundation course would also be open for other language students who can learn the basics of Urdu and then proceed to study their own language course for which they have originally enrolled, she explained.
Modern Nazm and Naser (poetry and prose) will be taught in the third year (fifth and sixth semesters) of this new four-year BA (Urdu) course.
Prof Hameed said that in the fourth year ie seventh and eighth semester, computer, research methodology, script writing, speech anchoring, speech skill, stage acting, etc will also be taught. She added that earlier history of journalism was taught to the students, but now journalism will be taught instead.
Apart from this, in an important development on Allahabad University (AU) campus, Meghnad Saha Space Research Center was inaugurated by the vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava at the science faculty of AU, on Tuesday.
From now, modern research related to space studies would be carried out at this centre. She also inaugurated the lab of the Center for Material Sciences. The vice-chancellor inaugurated six classrooms at MN Saha Complex.
These classrooms can be used by students and teachers of physics, chemistry, zoology and biotechnology departments, informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.
The VC also unveiled the smart screen at Vivekananda block premises of the varsity. On this the fortnightly magazine of the university can be seen from now on, she added.
The VC also held a meeting with all the heads of departments on Tuesday. According to AU’s PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor, all the newly appointed teachers of the faculty of science, who are not working on any project at present and propose a project, will be given an amount of up to ₹5 lakh as seed grant for their proposed project. In the meeting, all the teachers have been asked to motivate students in their classes to fill the feedback forms on teachers available on the official website of AU.
-
Man arrested for duping over 400 in insurance fraud
Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi. The suspect, Rahul Kumar, 26, was arrested from Neb Sarai in Delhi's Saket and confessed that he and his associates were active from the last two and half years and operated from Delhi, the police said.
-
Debate competition kicks off at St John’s School in Chandigarh
The third edition of St John's All-India/ International debate was inaugurated on Wednesday by director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Dr Vivek Lal. Dr Lal expressed happiness that St John's was organising a debate at an international level which gives students an excellent platform to hone their debating skills. In another round, the young debaters were shows videos and they had to propose the topic themselves.
-
Alipur village mourns the passing of their ‘shoulder to lean on’
Naveen, 27, couldn't hold back Naveen's tears as he stood at the cremation ground and watched his “Sahab”, who had treated him like family, burn to ashes. Naveen was among the 10 daily wagers who worked for a mushroom farmer in Alipur's Tigipur village, 55, Pappan Singh Gehlot, who died by suicide on Tuesday night. Gehlot was found dead at a temple opposite his residence in the village.
-
Now pvt firms can also run secondary schools in U.P.
Now private companies will also be able to run secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has made big changes in its recognition granting conditions for schools. Till now, only an institution registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or a trust was allowed to run a secondary school in UP, they added.
-
Students of Panjab University hostel seek replacement of warden
Residents of Panjab University's girls' hostel number 4 have sought the replacement of the warden over alleged misbehaviour. A group of residents met associate dean students' welfare Ashok Kumar on Wednesday to discuss the matter. This comes days after the students held a protest outside the hostel against the alleged misbehaviour of the warden. It is learnt that they have already submitted a complaint against the warden.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics