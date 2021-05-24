Audit old structures, clear riverbeds of illegal structures: Collector

PUNE The district administration, on Monday, issued notices to all local self-governing institutions to carry out a structural audit of all structures under their jurisdiction, especially those that may be construed to be “old and/or dilapidated”.

Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “Taking into account the large number of old and dilapidated structures located in Pune district, it is imperative that a structural audit is conducted so that during the monsoon, there is no loss to life or property.”

Deshmukh, in a separate notice, also issued on Monday, ordered the demolition of illegal structures on riverbeds or along riverbeds, citing these as existing in the danger zone of the earmarked floodline.

According to him, most structures are under the jurisdiction of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and Deshmukh ordered that they be demolished.

“During recent years, the number of incidents of flooding and loss to human life and property has gone up, which makes planning important to face future climate-induced challenges,” Deshmukh said.