August action: PMC removes 10,798 illegal banners, billboards

By Nadeem Inamadar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has removed 10,798 unauthorised banners and boards over a 25-day period starting Aug 2.

The action, undertaken by PMC’s Skysign Permission department and the anti-encroachment department, includes the removal of 51giant advertising billboards.

According to the anti-encroachment department, the action took place in five zones across 15 ward offices.

The Skysign department stated that most of the illegal hoardings, boards and banners are put up during the nights, in violation of the municipal corporation act.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said, “Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, most of the permissions for the hoardings were not given during the said period. We have now given a window of one month for fresh permissions for renewal of hoardings. Also, all illegal hoardings and banners have been removed as per the municipal corporation act.”

