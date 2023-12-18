Ayodhya witnesses grander Ram Baraat

The annual Ram Baraat procession was taken out on a grander scale on Sunday, just over a month before the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple on January 22. For Representation Only (RAMESHWAR GAUR/HT PHOTO)

Devotees took out the Ram Baraat procession that celebrates the wedding anniversary of Lord Ram and Mata Sita from various monasteries and temples, including Kanak Bhawan, Rang Mahal, Laxman Qila, Ramharshan Kunj, Divyakala Kunj and Hanumanbagh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The procession traversed through the main roads of the temple town and the devotees participating as baraatis (members of the marriage party) cheered and danced along in devotion.

When the procession returned to the monasteries and temples, the marriage ceremony was completed with Vedic rituals.

According to mythological beliefs, the marriage of Lord Ram and Sita took place on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month in Treta Yuga.

Since then this date is been celebrated as Vivah Tithi Panchami. A grand ceremony to celebrate the wedding was also held in Janakpur (in Nepal), the maternal home of Sita.

After the pre-wedding ritual of tilak, oil worship and other religious rituals, the haldi ceremony took place on Sunday afternoon. Thereafter, the procession was taken out.

The role of Ram’s father Dasharatha was played by the Mahants of the respective temple. Sita’s father Janak was portrayed by’Yajmans’ of the puja. Ram Vivah Utsav was also organised in other monasteries and temples, including Maniramdas Chavni , Siyaram Qila, Sadguru Sadan and Hanuman Qila temples.