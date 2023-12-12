Ayodhya’s growth, spiritual heritage to spread wings with international airport

Ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, the almost complete Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya presents a cultural and visual treat here. The passenger terminal can accommodate 150 arrivals and departures simultaneously. (HT PHOTO)

With the airport management preparing for the ceremony in a big way, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has applied for a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) licence for flight operations.

Airports Authority of India officials are hopeful of getting the permission for flight operations this week.

The airport, which will be Uttar Pradesh’s fifth international one after the airports in Lucknow, Varanasi, Noida (under construction) and Kushinagar, has a grand brass shikhar (spire) at the entrance and follows the Nagara style of architecture, ready to extend a majestic welcome to passengers and weaving the city’s essence into its very fabric.

On the cusp of connecting Ayodhya with the rest of the world by air, the airport’s intricate columns, each laden with symbolism, stand for the city’s heritage.

The mega columns supporting the terminal roof symbolise the different ‘kands’ (chapters) of the Ramayana, rich in stories of dedication, courage, and spirituality.

The airport runway is 2200-metre long and 45-metre wide, with one hangar, which can accommodate around 10 mid-size aircraft. The runway length can be extended to 3200 metres.

Like the others in the state, the Ayodhya airport has only one ATC.

During a visit to Ayodhya on December 2, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was here with Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, had said the first phase of the airport would be complete by December 15.

The date for the airport’s inauguration will be finalised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath had said.

The first phase of the airport terminal building spans 8000 sq metre area. At present, the entire airport covers 336.59 acres and is being developed at a cost of ₹250 crore.

Ayodhya airport director Vinod Kumar said the airport will boost connectivity and tourism.

“The passenger terminal can accommodate 150 arrivals and departures simultaneously,” he said.

It has been designed by Harsh Varshneya of Sthapati, a Lucknow-based company .

“The Ayodhya airport is an example of infrastructural marvel and cultural enrichment. I hope this will herald a new era in aviation,” said Varshneya, who was supervising the final touches at the airport on Monday.

“The design of the airport complements the upcoming Ayodhya Ram temple. With a peak hour capacity of 750+ passengers and four aircraft movements per hour, it is a two-storeyed structure adorned with elevational elements depicting the sacred city’s rich history. The ground floor invites passengers with expansive amenities and the airport operations are carried out from the first floor,” he said.

“The murals with profound messages of the Ramayan epic are eye catching. The bow and arrow mural symbolises the courage to confront evil while hexagonal light particles embody the eternal triumph of truth over evil. Artworks intricately depict the timeless tale of Ramayan,” said Khushboo Bansal, another architect associated with project.

Ayodhya mayor Girishpati Triparhi said, “I hope the airport will help in creating jobs and, along with promoting tourism, boost the local economy. The airport will serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the region. Projections indicate the creation of at least 500 jobs annually, offering tangible benefits to the local community.”

“This isn’t just about connectivity, it’s about fostering sustainable livelihoods and empowering the region with economic opportunities that reverberate beyond the terminal gates,” he said.