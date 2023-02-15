Home / Cities / Others / Ayush Medical University: Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate OPD service today

Ayush Medical University: Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate OPD service today

Published on Feb 15, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is to inaugurate the OPD service at the first Ayush Medical University of the state on Wednesday

Prior to chief minister’s arrival, Dr AK Singh, vice-chancellor of the university took stock of the preparations for the programme. (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is to inaugurate the OPD service at the first Ayush Medical University of the state on Wednesday.

The chief minister will reach here in the afternoon to inaugurate the service. Prior to his arrival, Dr AK Singh, vice-chancellor of the university took stock of the preparations for the programme.

He said that in the first phase, OPD services for Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani medicine will start while in the second phase, naturopathy and Yoga charya will start.

Dr Singh said registration charges will be Re 1 while no charges will be taken for advice and prescription, and in the initial stage, four Ayurvedic specialists and one each of Homeopathy and Unani medicine will provide their services.

Former president of India, Ramnath Kovind, laid the foundation stone of the university on August 28, 2021.

With the start of OPD services, natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining districts of Bihar will stand to benefit. With the establishment of Ayush University, all Ayurvedic, Homeopathy and Unani colleges have been affiliated to this university. Abdur Rahman

Story Saved
