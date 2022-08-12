Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: CISF carries out 'Tiranga bike rally' in Hyderabad
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday organised a Tiranga bike rally in Hyderabad as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
According to the official statement, the CISF personnel inclusive of all ranks carried out a bike rally holding Tricolours in their hands in the city side area of Hyderabad airport.
"In compliance to the directions received from higher formation under HAR GHAR TIRANGA Campaign today on August 8 "Tiranga Bike Rally" was organised at CISF unit ASG Hyderabad wherein, all CISF personnel inclusive of all ranks carried out a bike rally holding Tricolours in their hands in city side area of Hyderabad airport," it said.
Indian flags were also distributed among passengers to support the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. All personnel participated in the event enthusiastically.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.
This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.
As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the government is also running a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which will be held from August 13 to 15 to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.
'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.
The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.
The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tri-colour.
