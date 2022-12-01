Home / Cities / Others / Baby dies after allegedly consuming diesel in Odisha district

Baby dies after allegedly consuming diesel in Odisha district

Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:45 PM IST

The father had reportedly kept the diesel inside a bottle which the baby mistook as water and drank out of it

Police said the father was repairing his vehicle on Tuesday and had kept the diesel in a bottle. (Representative image)
ByDebabrata Mohanty

In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old baby died in Odisha’s Balasore district after he accidentally consumed diesel which his father had kept in a bottle.

Police said the father was repairing his vehicle on Tuesday and had kept the diesel in a bottle.

His son who was playing in the house accidentally drank diesel thinking it to be water.

Minutes later, he started vomiting and had difficulty in breathing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.

As there was no improvement, he was shifted to another hospital where the child died due to medical complications.

“It is a tragic incident. The boy’s father had accidentally kept the diesel bottle unattended and the child drank it,” said a doctor.

Thursday, December 01, 2022
