Baby succumbs to injuries during scuffle in Tripura village; one arrested: Police

A 40-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of a one-month-old baby during a scuffle at a village arbitrate meeting in Tripura, police said. The baby succumbed to its injuries on Tuesday. (Representative file image)

The meeting was called for the infant’s father who was accused of stealing a book on occult practices at a village in Tripura’s south district.

The baby succumbed to its injuries on Tuesday and the same day Rina Akhter (25), the mother, lodged a complaint at Santirbazar police station against five persons accusing them of causing grievous injury leading to death of the baby. Of the five, one person, Faruk Islam (40) was arrested.

“We registered a case under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention). We arrested Faruk Islam last night. He will be taken to court today (Friday),” said assistant inspector general of police (Law and Order) Jyotisman Daschowdhury.

Police said that Najrul Islam, a daily-wage labourer and his wife Rina, residents of Manpathar Madhya Tilla area, was called to attend the arbitrate meeting conducted at one person’s house on November 6 for questioning about his alleged stealing of the book. In the meeting, a few people allegedly assaulted them and kicked Rina due to which her one-month old baby fell down from her lap and suddenly stopped crying. Rina rushed to the South Tripura District Hospital for treatment where the doctors said that the baby might have difficulty in breathing due to grievous injuries, said police.

Rina also stated in the complaint that her house was attacked on November 8 night after they were assaulted in the meeting.

