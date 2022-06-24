Bahraich: Police bust inter-district gang of auto-lifters, recover 9 motorcycles
With the arrest of three members of an auto-lifter gang, police claimed to have unearthed an inter-district auto-lifters gang and recovered 9 motorcycles that were stolen from different parts of the state, said the police on Friday. Besides, the police have also recovered 2 pistols and 1-kilogram charas (cannabis) from the gang members.
Giving the information, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ashok Kumar said taking a serious note of auto lifting cases SSP Keshaw Kumar Chaudhari has constituted a police team led by SHO Dargah Manoj Singh.
Acting on a tip-off, the police started a vehicle checking drive in different parts of the district and arrested three members of an auto-lifter gang. The arrested members have been identified as Sher Khan s/o Muslim Khan a resident of Madhuban under Rupaideha PS, Dildar Ali s/o Mahboob Ali a resident of Bargadiha under Nanpara PS area and Rizwan s/o Basu a resident of Salarganj locality under Dargah PS area.
During interrogation, it was revealed that several cases were registered against them in different police stations of the district, said the ASP. Police also recovered 9 motorcycles and the chassis of a two-wheeler which the gang members had cut into pieces, the ASP said.
Police registered a case under sections 41/411, 413, 414, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC, 8/20 of the NDPS Act and 3/25 of the Arms Act.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Keshaw Kumar Chaudhri announced a cash reward for the police team. -- Shariq Rais Siddiqui
-
U.P.: Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Prayagraj
IG range Rakesh Kumar Singh said the situation in Atala and other areas of old city remained peaceful on Friday. Traders opened their shops and locals were back to their normal routine. Security personnel have been deployed in Atala and other areas as a precautionary measure. Violence and arson had taken place in Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Police have till now arrested 103 people in connection with the violence.
-
Prayagraj: Inaugural Bharat Gaurav train to arrive in Sangam city on June 26
Inaugural Bharat Gaurav train, which connects Ramayana circuit destinations in India and Nepal, would be arriving in Sangam city on the night of June 26, informed North Central Railway officials. After departing from Delhi's Safdarjung railway on June 21, the train arrived at Janakpur Dham, Nepal on June 23. The Indian government launched this initiative to connect all of the major locations associated with Lord Ram and Sita and create the Ramayana Circuit.
-
Ludhiana: 15-yr-old boy arrested for harassing 16-yr-old girl
Days after availing bail in a case of abducting a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for putting up posters with pictures he had clicked with the girl in the past at Kaudi village in Khanna. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother. After an FIR was lodged against the boy, police arrested him and sent him to a juvenile home.
-
Ludhiana: Man’s decomposing body found stuffed in gunny bag
The body of a man who appears to be around 45 years old was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at field in Gehlewal village on Friday. Locals informed the police about the foul smell emanating from the gunny bag. The Basti Jodhewal police suspect that the man was murdered at least five days ago. His limbs were tied with a piece of rope and the body was found decomposing and eaten by maggots.
-
Uttar Pradesh aims to plant 35 cr saplings this year, 175 cr in next 5 years
With an aim to plant 35 crore saplings across the state this year, Uttar Pradesh aims to launch its plantation drive from July 1, said a press statement from the state government on Friday. Chairing a high-level review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the spirit of the Indian culture of nature conservation, there is a need to take forward the tree plantation campaign as a mass movement.
