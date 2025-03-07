Bahraich villagers under stray dog attack; child killed, 14 injured in 10 days

After the repeated incidents of wolf attacks in Mahsi and, leopard and elephant threats in Katarniaghat, the residents of Bahraich are now facing the new menace of aggressive stray dogs. After the episodes of wolf and leopard attacks, Bahraich villagers are now under the attack of stray dogs

Over the past 10 days, one child was killed, and 14 people have been injured in dog attacks across several areas of the district.

The situation has escalated to the extent that the administration is making public announcements via loudspeakers in the affected villages of Shivpur and Mahsi blocks, advising residents to carry sticks when stepping out in the evening.

District Magistrate (DM) Monika Rani has issued an advisory instructing parents not to allow children to go outside alone.

The DM emphasised that any issues related to aggressive dogs and monkeys, whether in rural or urban areas, should be reported immediately to the relevant authorities, including Executive Officers of Municipal Bodies, Block Development Officers, and Veterinary Officers

She has also warned officials of strict action in case of any recurrence of such attacks in their areas.

The administration has launched an awareness campaign across 192 villages to educate residents about the threat.

Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Dr Rajesh Upadhyay on Thursday said that the most severe incident occurred on February 24 in Shivpur block’s Khairighat area.

Pinky alias Munnki, daughter of Rajendra, was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs in Matera Kala village, under the Khairighat police station area of Bahraich, on February 24.

Dr Upadhyay further reported that the worst-affected areas — Khairighat and Shivpur Bazar in Shivpur block and Sikandarpur in Mahsi block — have seen 14 dog attack cases in the past 10 days.

The dogs have attacked livestock, with 81 injured animals receiving treatment. Over 6,000 pets and stray animals have been vaccinated against rabies as a precautionary measure, he said.

To mitigate the situation, a vaccination drive is underway, with approximately 6,000 pets and stray animals have already been vaccinated against rabies. A sterilisation drive is also in progress, with 92 stray dogs sterilized so far. “Neutering reduces aggression in dogs,” stated Dr Upadhyay. Furthermore, a rabid dog was found dead in Khairighat, confirming the presence of rabies among the stray population. The CVO advised residents to exercise caution, as this is the breeding season for dogs, making them naturally more aggressive.

A survey of community health centre data has identified high-risk areas where targeted awareness campaigns are being conducted. Authorities have emphasised proper waste management to prevent strays from scavenging for food