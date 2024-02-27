Banana leaf tea bags: Prayagraj inst bags patent for safe, environment-friendly pouches

Two experts of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), Prayagraj, have invented safe and environment-friendly tea bags using banana leaves which are a healthier option to the existing plastic containing teabags. The tea bags created by SHUATS scientists using banana leaves (HT Photo)

The creation has been granted a patent by the patent office of government of India (patent number-484740), SHUATS officials said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The two inventors, Vinod Kumar Verma and Sanjog J are working as assistant professors in the department of mechanical engineering, Vaugh Institute of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (VIAET), SHUATS.

“We explored the possibility of using naturally available materials for making tea bags. Banana leaves are used in the preparation of food items and wrapping food material. Therefore, considering the numerous encouraging benefits of banana leaves and their ease of availability in large quantities, a herbal tea bag using banana leaves was designed and prepared by us,” said Vinod Kumar Verma.

The cut banana leaves were cleaned, dried and holes were made in a specific manner. The banana leaf was subsequently folded and stitching was done across the direction of the fiber after filling it with long tea leaves. The string of the banana leaf tea bag was also made from banana leaf fiber, he added.

The scientists hope that the known health-promoting elements of the banana leaves combined with the established benefits of long tea leaves may prove to be a refreshingly popular health beverage.

The directorate of innovation, projects, and consultancy, SHUATS assisted in undertaking the necessary procedures for submitting the application and obtaining the patent office, shared co-inventor Sanjog J.

This tea bag made of banana leaves will promote employment in villages, will provide strength in keeping the environment clean, and besides, banana leaf tea bags are completely safe for health, he added.