Bangladeshi students can stay till situation normalises back home: BHU

While considering the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has decided to allow Bangladeshi passed out students staying on its campus to continue their stay in hostels till the situation normalises in their native country. BHU campus (File photo)

The decision has been taken in the interest of students who have completed their studies in the university and they were supposed to vacate the hostels as mandated on the completion of the course.

Public relations officer, BHU Dr Rajesh Singh said that a total of 205 students of Bangladesh have been enrolled in various courses in different faculties at the university.

Prof SVS Raju, coordinator, International Centre, said that out of the total, the number of passed out students is 64, including 42 boys and 22 girls.

Prof Raju said, keeping in view the challenges Bangladeshi students could face while returning to their home country, the university has decided that those students who wish to continue their stay in university hostels, will be allowed to do so and the university will extend all possible help to them. They will not be required to pay any charges for that as well.

He said, “We have assured the students that in case they face any other difficulty during their stay on campus, the university will take necessary measures to address it.” They may stay here till the situation normalizes in Bangladesh, he added.

Every year, the Banaras Hindu University enrolls hundreds of international students in various programmes. A large number of these students come from Bangladesh and many of them stay in university hostels on the campus.

Meawnhile, Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said that the chief provost of the university and director International cell are in in constant contact with students from Bangladesh.