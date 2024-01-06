Bank documents stolen from parked car in Panchkula

Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly stealing bank documents after breaking into a car in Sector 16. In his complaint, Gulab Singh of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, told police that he had parked his car outside his house on January 3. When he woke up the next morning, the car’s window had been smashed and the documents stolen. A case under section 427 (mischief causing damage) and 379 (theft) of IPC was registered at the Sector 14 police station. Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly stealing bank documents after breaking into a car in Sector 16, Panchkula. (HT File)

Now, report drug abuse on WhatsApp

Mohali The district administration has appealed to the residents to report drug abuse incidents on the WhatsApp number: 80541-00112 being monitored by the senior superintendent of police. Chairing a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre Mechanism Committee, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Viraj Shyamkaran Tidke said the state government was committed to taking stern action against the drug traffickers as well as ensuring the treatment of victims.

Register pending mutation cases on Jan 6

Mohali The revenue department will hold special camps at tehsil and sub-tehsil levels to address the backlog of pending mutation cases across the district on January 6. Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said employees will be present at revenue offices throughout the district on January 6 to register the pending mutations, urging the public to make the best use of the special camps.

Panchkula Sec-27 old age home inaugurated

Panchkula Local legislator Gian Chand Gupta on Friday inaugurated the seven-story ₹11.66-crore old age home built by the municipal corporation (MC) in Sector 27. The facility has 92 rooms and can accommodate 184 people. Senior citizens will have to pay ₹5,500 per month, which includes ₹2,500 as rent and ₹3,000 for food and other services. The eight-storey building has a lift, kitchen and all the facilities along with parking for 100 vehicles. The inauguration coincided with the completion of Kulbhushan Goyal’s three-year tenure as mayor of the civic body.

Bizmen seek early implementation of one-time settlement

Chandigarh Chandigarh Beopar Mandal’s (CBM) GST coordination committee met assistant excise and taxation commissioner (AETC) Jagdeep Saigal on Friday and demanded early implementation of a one-time settlement scheme, on the lines of policies from Punjab, for all pending VAT assessment cases of the city. The delegation discussed some of pending trader issues regarding VAT and GST related assessment cases.

ITF meet: Hyeon to meet Moise in final

Chandigarh Hyeon Seok Seo of Korea will lock horns with Moise Kouame of France in the final of the boys’ U-18 final of the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. In the girls’ singles summit clash, Shihomi Li Xuan Leong will take on Maria Goloviva.

