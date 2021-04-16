Barnala nagar council president elected, amid Cong infighting

Amid infighting and raising of slogans by Congress councillors, even as they are in the majority in the 31-member Nagar Council, Gurjeet Singh was elected president of Barnala council on Thursday. Narinder Garg Neeta, who left BJP and joined the Congress a couple of days back, became vice-president. The Congress has 16 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) four, Aam Aadmi Party three and Independents eight.

Paramjeet Singh, alias Jonty Mann, councillor from ward number 6, claimed that he had the support of 13 councillors and his name was also proposed in the House. “Gurjeet Singh was elected with unfair means and democratic values were not followed during the election process. There was no videography of the voting. It was totally unjust. I am a committed Congressman. I will take up the matter with party high command,” said Mann.

Barnala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Varjeet Walia said that the president and vice-president were elected with majority. “Two names were proposed. However, Gurjeet Singh got eighteen votes and was elected the chief of the nagar council,” Walia added.