Barsana’s ‘Laddoo Holi’ marks grand opening of Rangotsav 2026

Rangotsav 2026 commenced in Mathura and Vrindavan on Tuesday with the traditional ‘Laddoo Holi’ at the Radha Rani Temple in Barsana. The festival was formally inaugurated at the grounds of Shri Radha Behari Inter College in Barsana in the presence of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary. Laddoo Holi at Radha Rani Temple in Barsana town of Mathura on Tuesday . (HT PHOTO)

Also present at the event were Shailja Kant Mishra, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad (UPBTVP); Nagendra Pratap, Commissioner of the Agra Division; Shailesh Pandey, DIG of Agra Range; Chandra Prakash Singh, district magistrate of Mathura; Shlok Kumar, SSP of Mathura; Laxmi NG, vice chairman of the Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority; and Suraj Patel, CEO of UPBTVP.

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary said that the residents of Braj regard Lord Krishna as a member of their family.

He further claimed that the Lathamaar Holi celebrations at Barsana, scheduled to be organised on Wednesday, have gained international recognition due to the efforts of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The promotion and development of tourism is not limited to Mathura alone; it is a statewide phenomenon. This reflects how Uttar Pradesh has transformed under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

There was a steady stream of devotees at the Radha Rani temple, situated atop a hillock, with elaborate arrangements put in place for the occasion. Regular announcements were made urging devotees to keep moving to ensure smooth crowd management.

Locals, drenched in vibrant colours, sang traditional Holi songs as the premises of the Radha Rani Temple turned pink with gulal filling the air. The devotional ‘Phag’ songs echoed throughout the temple premises, creating a festive atmosphere and setting the stage for the Laddoo Holi celebrations held later on Tuesday.