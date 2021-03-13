BBMP plans Covid testing in crowded markets, malls
Bengaluru
As the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases rise in the city, a meeting of senior officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) on Friday discussed the possibility of taking up Covid-19 testing in crowded places like markets, malls, schools, colleges and marriage halls.
“Testing should be organised at crowded and market places,” according to a statement by the civic body, detailing the discussions taken up in a meeting held by the BBMP commissioner and other senior officials over the rising Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru.
“Dr Giridhar Babu (co-chairman of BBMP’s Covid-19 task force) mentioned it would be helpful if BBMP issues orders regarding testing at malls, RWAs, schools/colleges, marriage halls etc,” the statement read.
Officials deliberated that businesses in the city were functioning in full capacity and that there were a higher number of marriages and religious events taking place, making it more important to take effective measures to contain the spread of the virus.
The BBMP also acknowledged that there were some lapses in contact tracing and data collection, which it needed to fix.
“Special Commissioner (Health, BBMP) mentioned that over the past 10 days our contact tracing has dropped and directed all teams to increase the numbers to at least 15 contacts per positive case,” according to the BBMP statement.
“It is noted that incomplete details are collected by testing teams, even though address, pin code and mobile number are mandatory, it is not followed diligently,” it added.
Bengaluru has seen a sharp spike in cases in recent times and accounted 526 of the total 833 positives confirmed on Thursday. Five more people succumbed to Covid- 19, taking the death toll to 12,386 across Karnataka, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.
The meeting comes at a time when Bengaluru has witnessed a surge in cases over the last few days and is among the top 10 most impacted districts in the country, with 6,008 active cases out of the total 8,114 across the state, sparking fears of a possible second wave of infections.
The BBMP on Friday identified another Covid-19 cluster in the Government Medical and Engineering College, where seven people tested positive out of the 158 who were screened for the virus.
“All seven positive cases are traced, counselled and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Jayanagar,” the BBMP said. The civic body added that the index patient was moved to Victoria hospital on March 8. The BBMP has instructed others in the hostel to follow safety protocols and alert authorities if they develop any symptoms and also that there would be a mandatory repeat testing in seven days.
Karnataka is aiming to increase its daily vaccination count to contain the problem. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday was vaccinated along with K.Sudhakar, the state’s health minister.
A total of 1,270,782 persons have been vaccinated across Karnataka, according to government data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt tables new ESZ proposal for Thane Flamingo Sanctuary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over proposer: Bombay HC lets candidate fight Parsi Punchayet trustee poll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for stealing gadgets worth ₹19 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lightning strike injures 4 in Gurugram residential township
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia orders probe in financial irregularities of 12 DU colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FasTag from next week at Yamuna Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SIT quizzes four in MLA Jarkiholi harassment case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60-yr-old dies after fight with neighbour in Chandni Mahal, 4 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBMP plans Covid testing in crowded markets, malls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plays, music, dance: Deshbhakti event kicks off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7,064 Karnataka villages don’t have a burial ground, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox