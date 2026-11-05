Godda , The beheaded body of a 12-year-old girl was found outside her residence in Jharkhand's Godda district on Thursday morning, police said. Beheaded body of girl found in Jharkhand's Godda, LoP decries 'deteriorating' law and order

The girl's severed head was recovered from a farmland, around 500 metres from her house, following an intensive search operation, a police officer said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, said the "heart-wrenching" incident presents a terrifying picture of the deteriorated law and order situation in the state.

The incident took place at Dadua village in Lalmatia police station area.

The girl was sleeping with her parents on Wednesday night, when some unidentified individuals entered the house and allegedly took her away, the officer said.

"Her parents and the villagers found her headless body outside the house this morning. Later, her head was recovered from a farmland in the village following a search operation," Lalmatia police station in-charge Roshan Kumar said.

The criminals severed her head from her body using a sharp-edged weapon, he said.

"An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the motive behind the murder and efforts are on to nab the culprits," Kumar said.

He said they are also investigating how the girl was taken away when the parents were present in the house.

Marandi, in a social media post, said, "The brutal murder of a 12-year-old innocent girl is an extremely heart-wrenching and horrifying incident. Taking the child, who was sleeping at home with her parents at night and then carrying out such a heinous act presents a terrifying picture of Jharkhand's deteriorated law and order situation."

He alleged that crimes against women and children are continuously rising in the state.

"The fear of law has completely vanished among criminals, and the government's accountability is nowhere to be seen," he alleged.

The former chief minister demanded that Jharkhand Police conduct an impartial investigation into the murder case, and immediately identify and arrest the culprits.

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