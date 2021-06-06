Below 1,500 Covid cases in J&K for second day straight

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 1,440 fresh Covid-19 infections, lowest single-day spike in the past 50 days, and 23 deaths, taking the overall cases to cross the three-lakh mark at 3,00,490 and total fatalities to 4,074.

Of the new deaths in the UT, eight were reported in Jammu division and 15 in Kashmir. As many as 1,102 fresh infections were recorded in Kashmir and 338 in Jammu, including 17 travellers.

The number of patients who were cured on Sunday was 3,099, including 2,179 from Kashmir and 920 from Jammu. The active case count dropped to almost half to 26,741 in 25 days from the highest-ever active cases of 52,848 recorded on May 13.

The total number of people who recovered in J&K reached 2,69,675, improving the recovery rate to 89.74%.

Officials said that 50,253 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the total number of tests done so far reaching 8.84 million.

With 264 cases, Srinagar saw the highest number of new infections, followed by 145 in Budgam, 140 in Kulgam, and 136 Baramulla on Sunday.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed about 1.18 lakh cases and 1,895 deaths till now. Jammu district has the highest number of fatalities at 1,097, followed by Srinagar with 798 deaths.

The month of May was the most devastating with J&K recording the highest of 1,14,382 cases and 1,625 deaths due to the contagion.