Bhagavad Gita to be distributed in all schools across country, says TTD chair

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple of Lord Venkateshwara on Tirumala hills of Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, will soon distribute abridged versions of Bhagavad Gita in all educational institutions across the country, as part of its ongoing efforts to uphold the Sanatana Dharma, TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said on Saturday. Inaugurating the three-day religious conclave, Sri Venkateshwara Dharmika Sadas, TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said TTD would publish 10 million copies of Bhagavad Gita in simplified language. (HT Photo)

Inaugurating the three-day religious conclave – Sri Venkateshwara Dharmika Sadas – hosted by TTD under the aegis of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and SV Vedic University at Astana Mandapam at Tirumala, Reddy said the TTD would, to begin with, publish 10 million copies of Bhagavad Gita in simplified language in each of five different languages – Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada -- and distribute among the school children.

“Subsequently, we shall take up this distribution of Bhagavad Gita books among schools all over the country. This endeavour will inculcate a spirit of Sanatana Hindu Dharma among the people right from childhood and help them grow into ideal citizens,” the TTD trust board chairman said.

He pointed out that the TTD had recently taken up a gigantic task of performing “Nityagnihotra” (continuous fire) in the homa kundam (fire altar) at Alipiri, the foothills of Tirumala, to appease the god. The devotees could participate in the “havan” by paying just ₹1,000, he said.

“This fire will never subside. It will continue to blaze as long as the Tirumala temple is there,” Reddy said.

He explained how the TTD had been taking up a wide range of Dharmic activities for several decades. “We are ever prepared to glorify Sanathan Hindu Dharma as per the suggestions of the Peethadhipathis (pontiffs, heading various religious and spiritual institutions)” he said.

Apart from holding Dharmika Sadas, the TTD had introduced various spiritual programmes like Dalita Govindam, taking the Lord Venkateswara to the doorsteps of people of backward areas, Matsya Govindam training the fishermen community in priesthood, Tarigonda Vengamamba Project to take forward the great literature, commenced SVBC to spread the glory of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Cult through visual medium and also established SV Vedic University to sustain Vedic education for future generations, he said.

A total of 25 Peethadhipathis took part in the convention on the first day and provided their suggestions to the TTD for taking forward the Sanatana Dharma in a more effective way through a series of Dharmic programmes.

The pontiffs and seers include: Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis of Tirumala, Vidya Shreesha Theertha of Vyasaraja Mutt, Bharati Theertha Swamy of Kurtalam, Swaswarupanandagiri Swamy of Sri Lalita Peetham, Paripoornandagiri Swamy of Erpedu Vysasramam, Vidyaprasanna Theertha Swamy of Kukke Subramanya Mutt, Virajanda Swamy of Brahmagari Mutt, Kadapa, Viswayogi Viswamji of Guntur, Sachidananda Saraswati Swamy of Tuni Tapovanam and Devanatha Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy of Hyderabad.