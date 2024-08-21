Bharat Bandh: Azad fires salvo at centre, state govts

Azad Samaj Party chief and MP from Nagina constituency, dalit leader Chandra Shekhar Azad posted on X: “Today’s mass movement is a clear message to the centre and state governments that now the Bahujan community will not allow the conspiracy of ‘divide and rule’ to succeed.” Azad Samaj Party chief and MP from Nagina constituency Chandra Shekhar Azad (HT File Photo)

Commenting on the Bharat Bandh, Azad said, “On one hand you search for a creamy layer among SCs-STs, on the other hand you make our judges disappear from high courts and Supreme Court, leave reserved category seats vacant by calling them NFS, end reservation by calling single posts and now we have to fight among ourselves.

“Opponents of reservation and the Constitution, listen with open ears: now we will take our rights on the basis of our numerical strength in governance, money and land .

I had raised the issue in the Parliament. Today, society is taking the issue to the streets. Enough is enough, now we will not tolerate any direct or indirect attack on the rights of Bahujans.

“I also want to tell the state governments that today the Bahujan community has come out on the streets to demand its rights, so the state governments should also strengthen law and order and help in the peaceful movement. If any government conspires against us then it will be punished in the future. You will lose your chair. Remember these words of mine.”