The Bharat Bandh led to the shutdown with farmers protesting at 50 key locations across the four districts of the Doaba region. (PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Total shutdown in Doaba

In Jalandhar, farmers ensured that the railway station, the bus stand and other places observed the shutdown; farmers are adamant on revocation of the three farm laws by the Centre
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST

Jalandhar The call for Bharat Bandh led to a complete shutdown in Doaba on Monday. In Jalandhar, farm unions blocked the national highway at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Chowk in the city.

In the four districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, farmers staged protests at 50 locations. In Jalandhar, the railway station, the bus stand and the markets remained deserted. Rail tracks were also blocked, hitting train traffic.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Doaba, leader Satnam Singh Sahni said, “The Centre thinks that by stretching the farmers’ protest, it can dilute our resolve. However, the farm agitation will continue till the Central government repeals the three farm laws and gives us an assurance on the MSP.”

Another leader Balbir Singh said, “Today, we have the support of every section of society. For 10 months now, the Modi government has ignored us. We will continue our protest.” In Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts, farmers staged protests. A large number of police personnel were deployed to maintain the law and order in the region.

