Bharat Bandh: Total shutdown in Doaba

Jalandhar The call for Bharat Bandh led to a complete shutdown in Doaba on Monday. In Jalandhar, farm unions blocked the national highway at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Chowk in the city.

In the four districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, farmers staged protests at 50 locations. In Jalandhar, the railway station, the bus stand and the markets remained deserted. Rail tracks were also blocked, hitting train traffic.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Doaba, leader Satnam Singh Sahni said, “The Centre thinks that by stretching the farmers’ protest, it can dilute our resolve. However, the farm agitation will continue till the Central government repeals the three farm laws and gives us an assurance on the MSP.”

Another leader Balbir Singh said, “Today, we have the support of every section of society. For 10 months now, the Modi government has ignored us. We will continue our protest.” In Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts, farmers staged protests. A large number of police personnel were deployed to maintain the law and order in the region.