Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘Rahul spending only 3 days in U.P. as he’s aware of Cong’s plight here’

LUCKNOW Senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh government -- including deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna -- on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his U.P. leg of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP leaders said that Rahul has spared just three days for a big state like U.P. because he is aware of his party’s “poor prospects” in the state.

“U.P. is a state with over 25 crore population. For such a big state, the Congress leader has only spared three days in his yatra as the party realises that it has lost all its voter base in U.P. In any case, the Congress leader should consider taking out a ‘Maafi Mango’ (apology) yatra for his party’s sins like implementing the Emergency, attacks on Sikhs, a series of riots during its regimes, and other acts of omission and commission,” said Maurya.

In a similar vein, Brajesh Pathak said, “Why is Rahul’s yatra merely touching U.P and not covering the length and breadth of the state? Is it because he knows the reality? Is it because after being defeated in Amethi, he ran away elsewhere?,” Pathak added, “In an interview with actor Kamal Hasan who also joined the yatra, Rahul made comments that were akin to demoralising our armed force personnel who are valiantly taking on the Chinese. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the armed forces are ready to give it back to all those who dare to challenge the country’s might.” He also alleged that many people inimical to the country’s interest were part of Gandhi’s yatra.

Echoing an analogous opinion, U.P’s finance minister Suresh Khanna said, “Rahul says he is out to spread love in the country? He seems to not know the kind of hatred that was unleashed in the country following former PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination.”