On Monday, around 10am, a portion of the ground-plus-one storey godown at Harihar compound in Dapode village, located on Bhiwandi’s Mankoli Road collapsed. (HT PHOTO)
Bhiwandi godown collapse: Death toll reaches 2; Owners, firm booked for negligence

Twenty-year-old Hrutik Patil, who suffered severe injuries in the Bhiwandi godown collapse on Monday, succumbed to his injuries at Jupiter Hospital in Thane the same night
By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:07 AM IST

Twenty-year-old Hrutik Patil, who suffered severe injuries in the Bhiwandi godown collapse on Monday, succumbed to his injuries at Jupiter Hospital in Thane the same night. This is the second fatality due to the collapse. Meanwhile, Narpoli police booked the three owners of the godown and a company that handles its maintenance, for negligence.

“Patil was stuck under the debris for around six hours, and both his legs were severely injured. He was rescued alive and rushed to the hospital in Thane. He died during treatment,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane. A representative of Jupiter Hospital said,”Patil was under the rubble for six hours and was brought to the hospital in a state of shock. Despite all resuscitative measures he succumbed to his grievous injuries in the emergency department of Jupiter hospital and the body was sent for post mortem.”

Patil worked in the godown along with his elder brother, Ajay, 24. On the day of the collapse, Ajay decided to join in the afternoon shift instead of the morning one.

Mother of the deceased, Jaimala Patil, 50, said, “My son suffered a lot till his last breath. My elder son was lucky enough to not go to work that morning. Both my sons joined work at this godown during the lockdown.”

Prior to Patil’s death, Saurabh Tripathi, a 33-year-old security guard died on the spot of the incident.

On Monday, around 10am, a portion of the ground-plus-one storey godown at Harihar compound in Dapode village, located on Bhiwandi’s Mankoli Road collapsed. The godown housed Shadow Fax Technology Private Limited on the ground floor and Mark Infax company on the first floor.

Six people were injured in the incident. Rescue operations were carried out by the Thane disaster response force, National Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

At the time of the incident, 31 workers were present inside the godown.

Narpoli police booked the three owners of the godown – Suryakant Vitthal Patil, Ramchandra Patil, Mahanand Patil – and VY Buildcom Private Limited that maintains the godown, for negligence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Prashant Avare, assistant inspector, Narpoli police station, said, “We have booked three owners of the godown and the company that maintains the godown, for negligence, and have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collapse. Further course of action will depend on the findings.”

