Bhoa Cong MLA thrashes man for questioning performance; Punjab Police also joined in beating up the man.

Pathankot/Chandigarh A video went viral on social media on Wednesday showing Punjab Congress MLA from Bhoa Joginder Pal and Punjab Police personnel thrashing a young man for questioning the legislator on lack of work done in his village. The video was shot during a Bhagwati Jagran (all-night praise of the lord) in a village. Meanwhile, in Chandigarh the SAD condemned the conduct of the Congress MLA. SAD spokesman Pawan Tinu said a criminal case should be registered against the Congress legislator and he should be arrested immediately. The MLA couldn’t be contacted over phone.

