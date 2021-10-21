Home / Cities / Others / Bhoa Cong MLA thrashes man for questioning performance; Punjab Police also joined in beating up the man.
Bhoa Cong MLA thrashes man for questioning performance; Punjab Police also joined in beating up the man.

A video of the incident of the incident between the Bhoa Cong MLA and the man is viral on social media; SAD has sought a criminal case against the legislator
Bhoa Congress MLA got upset when the man said that what had he done for villages in the area; (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Pathankot/Chandigarh A video went viral on social media on Wednesday showing Punjab Congress MLA from Bhoa Joginder Pal and Punjab Police personnel thrashing a young man for questioning the legislator on lack of work done in his village. The video was shot during a Bhagwati Jagran (all-night praise of the lord) in a village. Meanwhile, in Chandigarh the SAD condemned the conduct of the Congress MLA. SAD spokesman Pawan Tinu said a criminal case should be registered against the Congress legislator and he should be arrested immediately. The MLA couldn’t be contacted over phone.

Thursday, October 21, 2021
