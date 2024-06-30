BHU forms new biosafety committee to oversee genetically engineered research

A newly constituted Institutional Biosafety Committee of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will monitor all experiments involving genetically engineered microbes and plants conducted by university researchers, ensuring they do not cause harm to animals, crops, or humans, said committee chairman Prof Gopal Nath of the department of microbiology, IMS-BHU. BHU’s Institutional Biosafety Committee chairman Prof Gopal Nath (HT Photo)

BHU has reconstituted its Institutional Biosafety Committee, which is tasked with assisting institutions handling risk-inherent microorganisms or genetically engineered organisms in preparing on-site emergency plans. Prof Nath is the chairman of this committee. The committee’s mission is to ensure personal and environmental safety in the use of any transgenic organisms during research.

Prof Nath stated that the committee will also ensure the safe disposal of genetically modified crops, microbes, and animals used in experiments to prevent any adverse environmental effects.

He further mentioned that the committee will seek advice from the national regulatory body on biosafety for various matters as needed. The committee will refer specific experimental matters to the apex regulatory body on biosafety if necessary.

The committee, headed by Prof Nath, includes Dr Bhupendra Narain Singh, senior principal scientist at CDRI, Lucknow, as the DBT nominee, and Dr Richa Arya from the department of zoology, institute of science, as the member secretary.

Other members are Dr Vinod Tiwari from the department of pharmaceutical engineering, IIT-BHU, as the outside expert, and Prof Pradyot Prakash from the department of microbiology, institute of medical sciences, as the biosafety officer. Internal experts include Prof. Pawan Kumar Singh from the department of genetics and plant breeding, institute of agricultural sciences; Prof Rajesh Kumar Mall from the institute of environment and sustainable development; Dr Samer Singh from the centre of experimental medicine & surgery, institute of medical sciences; and Dr Akhilesh Kumar from the department of botany, institute of science.