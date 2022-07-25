BHU signs MoU with Jain Education Institutes Support
Banaras Hindu University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jain Education Institutes Support, a not-for-profit trust in New Delhi. As part of the MoU, BHU will receive a donation of ₹1.05 crores to set up the Bhagwan Shreyasnath Jain Study Fund.
The Jain Education Institutes Support is instituted by eminent people including Dr Jasvant Modi, Shri Harshad Shah, Dr Sulekh Jain, Dr Shugan C Jain and others. Dr Shugan C Jain along with Sharmila Jain Oswal, vice-chairperson of JAINA Diaspora and Shri Bimal Prasad Jain had recently visited Banaras Hindu University and held discussions with vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain and the concerned faculty members on the way forward of the collaboration.
Vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain has formed a four-member programme committee for the implementation of the MoU. The committee is chaired by Prof Mukul Raj Mehta, department of philosophy, faculty of arts, while Prof Ashok Kumar Jain and Prof Pradyumn Shah Singh, department of Jain-Bauddha Darshan, faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV), have been named members of the committee. Dr Anand Kumar Jain, department of Jain-Bauddha Darshan, faculty of SVDV, will be the member secretary of the committee.
The Bhagwan Shreyasnath Jain Study Fund will promote and support study and research in the field of Jainism. It will enable the scholars of Jain philosophy at BHU (both faculty members and PhD students) to effectively communicate to a wider international audience. The academic work on Jain philosophy under the initiative is proposed to be having an emphasis on English as a medium of communication to have a wider reach for an international audience.
“We are thankful to the Jain Education Institutes Support for this important gift. This gift is a significant step in the varsity’s endeavour to raise philanthropic funds to support the scholarly work of our students and faculty members. It will also give a fillip to the efforts of taking ancient Indian knowledge systems to a larger audience,” said the vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Jain.
“This initial donation is a start to enable BHU to grow Jain studies into a vibrant programme at the university. It is expected that eventually, the donors will establish an endowed Chair at BHU to further scale up its studies and activities in Jain Darshan and Philosophy. The focus will be on applied Jainism and its relevance in today’s world by taking a multidisciplinary approach,” said Sharmila Jain Oswal, on behalf of the donors.
Seepage at new Katraj tunnel due to illegal constructions, experts from Japan say
PUNE A technical team from Japan which visited the city on July 22 (Friday) to review the work of the six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4), also visited the new Kartaj tunnel at Shindewadi (NH-4)and it was found that the tunnel has developed seepages due to illegal constructions over it. After that incident, various illegal structures were demolished, however, after nine years many constructions have come up again near the highway and tunnel.
Fresh cases of Omicron subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 takes state tally to 192
PUNE State health department on Sunday noted that two cases of BA.4, 28 of BA.5 and 18 of BA.75 have been found in Maharashtra. According to officials, the report by the National Institute of Virology Pune and BJ Medical College Pune, this report has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 cases total tally in the state to 192.
Maharashtra on alert as India reports 4th monkeypox case
As the monkeypox cases tally in India goes to four, Maharashtra health department noted that they have alerted all doctors and local health departments to watch out for patients with foreign travel history of symptoms of monkeypox. This is the fourth confirmed case of monkeypox in India, the first three were reported from Kerala. The World Health Organisation declared monkeypox a global health emergency on Saturday.
Prayagraj: Two bodies found on tracks under suspicious circumstances
Body of youth and another person with serious injuries were found covered with bed sheets on Pratapgarh-Prayagraj railway tracks in Pratapgarh district on Sunday morning. According to reports, the driver of Saket Express spotted two persons covered with bed sheets lying on the tracks ahead of Vishwanathganj Railway Station in Pratapgarh and informed the station master after stopping the train. SHO of Mandhata police station Ravindra Yadav reached the spot and carried out investigations.
Wadgaonsheri-Ahmednagar road ward report highest cases of dengue in July: PMC
Wadgaonsheri - Ahmednagar road ward has reported the maximum number of dengue cases in July this year. With 11 cases in Wadgaonsheri in July alone. Wadgaonsheri - Ahmednagar road and Aundh Baner have reported a maximum of 30 dengue cases each since January. As Pune Municipal Corporation officials continue to fumigate premises of housing societies and commercial spaces to check mosquito breeding spots, the city has reported around 193 dengue cases this year.
