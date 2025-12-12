An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was arrested and the sub-inspector (SI) in charge of a police outpost suspended in connection with an alleged extortion case involving a businessman in Purnea, officials said. Bihar: ASI arrested and SI suspended in connection with extortion

In a press statement issued from the office of Purnea superintendent of police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat on Thursday evening, the action was confirmed.

The move came after the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) found that the ASI was involved in collecting extortion money from a vehicle carrying fish on NH-31 under Dangraha police outpost.

According to the press statement, SDPO Baisi Jitendra Pandey — who was asked to verify the authenticity of video clips of the extortion circulating on social media — found the involvement of ASI Ramdev Kumar Singh. He was subsequently arrested after an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Departmental proceedings will also be initiated against him.

Besides, SI Amit Kumar, in charge of Dangraha outpost, was suspended for failing to control his subordinates.

The press release stated that there is “no place in the police force” for personnel like ASI Ramdev Singh who are allegedly involved in serious criminal offences such as extortion, and that he will have to face the legal process.

The action against the police officials has been widely welcomed, particularly by members of the business community in the region.

“Police are deployed to protect the public, but such officials bring disrepute to the force,” a businessman told HT, expressing hope that the action would send a strong message to the people.

.