Bihar bypolls: DSP removed from poll duty after Tejashwi’s red flag

PATNA Just ahead of the October 30 assembly bypoll in Kusheshwar Asthan of Bihar’s Darbhanga district, a deputy superintendent of police was removed on the orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI) following leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s accusations that he was acting in a partisan manner and has been posted at Biraul subdivision as a part of conspiracy to influence polls.

Earlier in the day, Yadav said at a press conference that the police officer, Dilip Kumar Jha, had been posted on deputation at Biraul subdivision and given election duty just to influence polls. He said the officer was removed from Darbhanga earlier after complaints against him and was transferred to Bagaha.

“But the DSP was purposely brought back to Darbhanga on deputation as part of conspiracy to influence polls. We had complained to the EC about his deputation on October 23, but the state administration made him in-charge of 25 booths only recently, ignoring the poll panel. What is surprising there is no notification of his deputation from Bagaha in all websites concerned we searched. This means his posting was done in a hush-hush manner,” Yadav said.

The opposition leader also demanded that the EC deploy adequate central paramilitary force at all booths in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, where bypolls are to be held on October 30.

Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the ruling Janata Dal (United) are locked in a tight fight in the two seats.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha met the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi while party delegation met Bihar’s Chief Electoral officer H R Srinivasa in Patna to highlight the posting of alleged tainted officers and demand their removal from election duty.

When contacted, Srinivasa confirmed that an RJD delegation had met him but declined to elaborate.

RJD’s state spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary, who was part of the state delegation, said the CEO assured them of adequate deployment of paramilitary force both in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur.