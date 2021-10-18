Bihar bypolls: JD(U) eyes Tarapur veteran Shakuni Choudhary to clinch seat

PATNA

In the high-stakes by-election for two Assembly seats in Bihar, parties are trying to get their political equations right till the very last moment.

For the Tarapur seat, the ruling Janata Dal (United) has now decided to rope in Rohit Choudhary, an engineer by profession and the eldest son of veteran leader of the area, Shakuni Choudhary, who wields considerable influence among the Kushwahas as well as other communities.

In Tarapur, Kushwahas and Yadavs are seen as dominant communities and Shakuni’s support could help the JD(U), which has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh from the seat. In 2015, Shakuni had lost to JD(U)’s Mewalal Choudhary in Tarapur by around 12,000 votes. He has since stayed away from electoral politics.

Shakuni‘s second son Samrat, an MLC and a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet from the BJP quota, was not seen active for the JD(U) candidate in Tarapur. According to reports, Shakuni wanted ticket for Rohit and was unhappy due to denial.

Now, Rohit is set to join JD(U) and preparations are underway to make it a grand show to send the message across in Tarapur ahead of election.

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh said Rohit would join the party on Tuesday. “It will help the party. There is no deal, nor he had any grievance with the party,” he said.

Shakuni, one of the founding members of the Samata Party, however, feigned ignorance. “I am not aware. There is very little time left. In election, things change very fast,” he said.

According to political observers in the area, RJD too had set sights on Shakuni, who has had good relations both with Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar in the past.

JD(U) has won the seat since 2010. The seat fell vacant following the death of Mewalal Choudhary. Before 2010, Shakuni had won the seat six times, including thrice on RJD ticket and once on Congress ticket. His wife also won the seat once. This time, both JD(U) and Congress have fielded new candidates.

Congress has fielded Rajesh Mishra.