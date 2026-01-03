Bihar govt announces health care facilities for elderly at doorsteps

PATNA CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar shared this QR Code and related info about the launched scheme (@NitishKumar)

Continuing his welfare measures for the elderly persons in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced the launch of a scheme to provide healthcare services to the elderly at their doorsteps. The CM also directed the health department to implement this scheme, which falls under the Nitish Kumar government’s “Saat Nischay or 7-Resolve” initiative, on a priority basis.

In June last year, ahead of assembly polls, Kumar had increased the monthly pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows from ₹400 to ₹1,000. The revised pension became effective from July 2025, benefiting over 1 crore people under the state’s Social Security Pension Scheme.

Kumar posted on X, “Our effort is to ensure that the needy senior citizens of the state avail essential health services, including facilities of nursing assistance, pathology tests at home, blood pressure check, ECG test, physiotherapy and other types of medical assistance in emergency situations, at their homes at the time of need. The health department has been directed to work swiftly to ensure that health-related facilities are made available to the senior citizens of the state at their homes.”

Kumar further wrote, “Since our government came to power in the state on November 24, 2005, we have worked for the upliftment of people from all sections of society and for development in every sector, guided by the principle of development with justice. We have considered entire Bihar as our family and taken full care of everyone’s honour and respect.

The chief minister said that the government’s primary goal is to ensure that senior citizens in need of essential healthcare services are available at their homes whenever they need them including nursing assistance, at-home pathology testing, blood pressure and ECG testing, physiotherapy amid all types of medical assistance in case of emergency.

The state government has implemented the programmes of “Saat Nischay-3” to make Bihar a developed state, he said.

“The objective of Saat Nischay-3, is ‘Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan’ (ease of living). It is also necessary to identify what other facilities can be provided to make the lives of the state’s senior citizens easier. In this regard, if you wish to give any specific suggestions, you can submit your valuable suggestions through email id: cm-secretariat-bih@gov.in or by post,” Kumar said.

The Bihar cabinet recently gave its nod to the rollout of Saat Nischay-3 over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030, with the objective of Bihar’s inclusion among the developed states.

The state government has already implemented two “Saat Nischay” programmes since 2015.