Bihar: High alert in Purnia over reports of Nairobi Fly attacks in West Bengal
The Purnia health administration was on Monday put on high alert over reports of Nairobi fly attacks in Bihar through West Bengal.
Purnia civil surgeon Dr SK Verma has written to all medical officers posted in sub-divisional and referral hospitals besides primary health centres (PHCs) to keep a watch over the movement of the fly and has asked them to spread awareness programme in the respective areas about how to deal with it.
“The letter has been sent to all medical officers after the report of possible attack of Nairobi fly through West Bengal”, Dr Verma said declaring the fly to be very dangerous.
Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj share the border with West Bengal and there is a greater need to launch awareness programme among the people living in these districts.
Dr Verma however said that no report of the attack of Nairobi fly has come from anywhere so far.
On July 5, around 100 students of an engineering college in East Sikkim suffered from severe skin infections after coming into contact with Nairobi flies. Some of them had to undergo surgery following the infections.
Dr Verma said, “Nairobi fly, a native of East Africa is growing at a rapid pace.”
The fly, health officials said, can move to places in search of breeding grounds and look for food supply. These flies usually destroy crops and eat pests.
A doctor posted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Purnia Dr Bibhash Kumar Jha said, “These flies don’t bite, but if disturbed while sitting on anyone’s skin, they release a potent acidic substance that causes burns.”
Listing out the precautions, Dr Jha said that the flies should be gently blown off and should not be disturbed or touched. Besides, the contact area should washed with soap and water.
