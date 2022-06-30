Two-year-old pug with skin infection thrown from vehicle, owners booked
Mumbai: A two-year-old black female pug was allegedly thrown out of a running car in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion after its owners discovered that the pug was suffering from skin disease.
The incident outraged animal rights activists and concerned residents, who filed a complaint against the owners of the pug - Avinash Jadhav, and Sachin Jadhav, both in the transport business, and Puja Haldankar. The three are residents of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion.
According to cops, the pug was tied outside its house for the last few days. After witnessing the hapless pet’s worsening situation due to the owner’s negligence to its condition, some of the concerned residents volunteered to take the pug to a veterinary doctor at the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Parel.
“The Jadhavs had even agreed to it but did not turn up with the dog at the hospital,” said a police official from Wadala TT police station.
Later, on June 15, when the residents went to enquire about the pet, they did not find it at the home. Subsequently, they took the help of animal rights activists to find its whereabouts.
“The family started avoiding us, and one of its owners Puja Haldankar told us that the dog was kept in Uran. However, when we requested her to make a video call, she failed to do so. None of them could produce the dog even after ten days. When finally, we threatened them to report the incident to police, they confessed to us that they had thrown the dog from a running car in Pratiksha Nagar area in Sion,” said Leena Soaz, who works for animal rights.
The Wadala Truck Terminus (TT) police have registered a case against the owners under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and also under the section 11 (cruelties and atrocities perpetrated on both domesticated and wild animals) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960.
“We will take a call on making arrests. We are also searching for the dog,” said Sunil Waghmare, police inspector of Wadala TT police station.
-
Ludhiana MC yet to complete survey of illegal gates in colonies
Even after over a year, the municipal corporation is yet to complete the survey of illegal gates installed at colonies in different parts of the city. As per the information, only Zone C officials have submitted a report with the senior officials stating that illegal security gates have been installed at 27 colonies in their area. They stated that notices had been issued to resident welfare associations in July last year.
-
Demand for regular jobs: Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers warn of indefinite protest
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen-Safai Karamchari Sanghash Committee staged a protest outside the civic body's Zone-A office on Wednesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staffers. They warned the authorities of an indefinite protest from Monday (July 4) onwards, if their demand is not fulfilled.
-
Gang war: Three held for murder bid on 20-year-old man in Ludhiana
Four days on, three men were arrested on Wednesday for opening fire at a 20-year-old man on Benjamin Road over an inter-gang rivalry. The accused have been identified as Karandeep Kalia alias Karan of Harikartar Colony and Kunal Sharma alias both residents of Dharampura area, Abhay and Sameer Malik. Police have recovered a .32 bore pistol and two live bullets from their possession. Their aide Vishu Kainth is yet to be arrested.
-
Hours before resignation, Uddhav bids emotional farewell at state cabinet meeting
Mumbai: Four hours before hDB Patilresigned as chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray struck an emotional note while addressing what was the last state cabinet meeting of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government on Wednesday.
-
Bharat Mala Project: Divisional commissioners appointed to settle issue of compensation for land acquisition
As farmers' unions are intensifying the protest to oppose land acquisition under the Bharat Mala Project, the government, in an attempt to defuse the situation, has appointed divisional commissioners as arbitrators to settle the issue of compensation. A massive protest, led by Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Joginder Singh Ugrahan , was organised at dana mandi in Kalakh village on Wednesday.
