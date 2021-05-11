Bihar mandates rural stint for fresh MBBS graduates

PATNA

Fresh medical graduates from state government colleges will have to go through compulsorily posting in rural areas on a contractual basis, the state cabinet decided on Tuesday in a meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The cabinet approved the health department’s proposal for creation of 2,580 floating posts for rural areas for those acquiring the MBBS degree from the state government colleges.

Additional chief secretary (cabinet) Sanjay Kumar said the provision would come into effect immediately since the current phase of Covid pandemic required proper handling of rural healthcare facilities.

An equal number of medicos are likely to get the MBBS degree this month.

The cabinet also gave its nod for distribution of ₹9,999 crore, allocated by the Central government in the light of recommendations of the 15th finance commission, among the urban local bodies (ULBs). T

The cabinet also cleared the urban department’s proposal to release ₹592.40 crore as assistance grant to all ULBs for the current fiscal as per the recommendation of the state finance commission. A total of 133 proposals, including distribution of free foodgrains among ration card holders, release of ₹1000 crore for procurement of vaccines against Covid, etc, were approved by the cabinet.