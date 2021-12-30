Bihar set to touch 100mn vaccination mark today

PATNA: Even as the government is gearing up to tackle the looming threat of a third wave and the new Omicron variant, the state is set to touch the 100 million mark in vaccination against Covid-19, said health officials.

On Thursday, Bihar had administered over 99 million vaccinations by afternoon and hopes to touch the 100 million mark by December 31 evening, said additional chief secretary (health) Pratyaya Amrit. The state on Thursday had recorded over 600,000 vaccinations.

The figures are significant as the state had initially planned 60 million doses in six months amid supply shortages in July and has almost reached the 100 million mark as supplies improved over the months, with the government making proper arrangements to take the vaccination drive to all parts of the state.

“We have reached over 96.5% of the vaccination target. The Centre had given us a target to vaccinate over 73 million people between 18 and 45 years of age, but our own door-to-door survey showed the eligible population in Bihar was just over 59 million due to migration and other reasons. Out of that, we have vaccinated over 57 million, which comes to over 96.5%. If the vaccination percentage is calculated on the basis of the Centre’s target, it comes to 78%, but we cannot vaccinate the population that is not in the state. We have also apprised the Centre about it. Similarly, the second dose can be administered only to those who have taken the first dose and we are close to 90% on that count,” said Amrit.

A senior health department official said that the government might announce more curbs due to ominous signs of a third wave. “It is time for utmost precaution. Things are not looking good and by mid-January Bihar, too, may start feeling the heat, as Delta variant is still being found in the state,” he added.

The Bihar government is now gearing up to vaccinate those in the 15-18 age group from January 3. Vaccination camps will be organised in high and higher secondary schools and beneficiaries can get their dose either through prior registration or they can walk in, the official said.

The health and education departments will carry out the exercise, involving nearly 8.5 million adolescents. Those born after 2007 and up to 18 years of age are eligible for the dose. They will be administered two doses of Covaxin at an interval of 28 days.

On the day of vaccination, all the schools have been asked to organise parent-teachers meet to disseminate information about dos and don’ts in wake of a potential new wave of Covid and the advent of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Even if schools are shut due to the spread of Covid, one school in every block will be used for vaccination and one teacher of every school will be made the nodal officer for the purpose, the official added.

The additional chief secretaries of health and education departments, Amrit and Sanjay Kumar have jointly written to all the district magistrates, civil surgeons, and district education officers to ensure smooth vaccination by making proper arrangements, including the availability of adequate manpower and publicity.

