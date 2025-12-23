Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Bihar: SHO and SI suspended for negligence in handling clash

ByPrasun K Mishra, Gaya Ji
Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 06:58 pm IST

The IG of Police suspended a SHO and a SI for negligence in a land dispute shootout, following an inquiry that confirmed their failure to act.

The Inspector General (IG) of Police, Magadh Range, Gaya, Kshatranil Singh has suspended a Station House Officer (SHO) and a Sub-Inspector (SI) for alleged negligence in handling a clash and firing incident between two groups over a land dispute, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, on December 15, two groups were involved in a shootout over the possession of a government land following a long-standing dispute between them.

Prima facie evidence revealed that sector officer SI Firoz Akhtar and Buniyadganj police station SHO Pawan Kumar failed to take effective action to prevent or control the incident. Following this, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaya, Kantesh Kumar Mishra directed Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Wazirganj, Sunil Kumar Pandey to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

The SDPO, in his preliminary report, found the allegations against the two officers to be true.

In view of the findings and the seriousness of the incident, the SSP recommended disciplinary action against the officers to the IG.

Acting on the recommendation, the IG suspended both officers with immediate effect. They will be entitled to a subsistence allowance during the suspension period. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against them, the SSP said.

