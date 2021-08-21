Home / Cities / Others / Bihar: Two held with drugs worth 50 lakh
The incident took place in Laxmipur, Raxaul. (Shutterstock)
Bihar: Two held with drugs worth 50 lakh

By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:52 PM IST

The 47th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested two Nepali citizens from Laxmipur in Raxaul and seized a huge quantity of narcotics worth around 50 lakh allegedly being smuggled from Nepal to East Champaran in the wee hours of Saturday, said Commandant Priyvrat, Sharma.

The consignment has been handed over to Raxaul police, he added.

